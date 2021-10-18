Michael Edwards - the critical cog in Liverpool's recent success with Portsmouth roots linked with Real Madrid

That’s according to The Sun, who report Michael Edwards has been identified as the man to initiate an overhaul at the Bernabéu when his Anfield contract expires at the end of next season.

It’s claimed, if the move is completed, the 41-year-old would be charged with identifying a host of new players and even a new head coach.

Edwards, who hails from Fareham, has been a critical cog in Liverpool' s journey to becoming Champions League and Premier League winners in recent years.

After arriving at Anfield as head of performance and analysis, he soon rose through the ranks and was handed his current role of sporting director in November 2016.

Edwards has been the mastermind behind a number of high-profile transfers made by the club in recent times, including the acquisitions of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk.

But now he could be lured to the 13-times European champions after six years as the Reds’ sporting director next summer.

Edwards has enjoyed a fascinating rise in the game after being appointed Pompey's Prozone analyst under Harry Redknapp in 2003.

Former Pompey analyst Michael Edwards has made a name for himself at Anfield. Picture: Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images

It was a position he held until 2008, before eventually following former Blues boss Redknapp to take on a role at Tottenham in 2009.

Edwards was head of performance analysis at Spurs prior to first moving to Anfield to take up the same position in 2011.

During his near decade of Liverpool service, he has risen through the off-the-field ranks to becoming one of the most influential figures at the club.