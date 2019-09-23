Michael Eisner has vowed to continue to support Kenny Jackett and Pompey following their ‘poor start’ to the League One season.

The Blues have delivered just one win from their opening seven league fixtures.

Having collected just six points out of 21, Pompey sit 20th in the table and just two points above the relegation zone following their 1-0 defeat to Wycombe on Saturday.

There were chants of “We want Jackett out” from some members of the travelling Fratton faithful at Adams Park – the first time supporters have openly turned on the boss.

Jackett was also addressed by a fan regarding the Blues’ worrying form when addressing the coach leaving Wycombe.

Eisner admits he is disappointed by how Pompey have opened their campaign.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner. Picture: Joe Pepler

But the chairman declared he is still behind Jackett and his troops heading into tomorrow’s south-coast derby against Southampton.

Eisner wrote on Twitter: ‘Of course I am aware of our poor start. Of course I am disappointed by it.

‘But support is what I will give and hope all fans, and I am one, will also give.

‘Very tough match tomorrow. Let’s back the team.’