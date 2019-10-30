Michael Eisner insists Kenny Jackett remains the right man to secure League One promotion.

And Pompey’s chairman has pledged Tornante’s reign will not feature ‘knee-jerk’ decisions.

Board members Eric Eisner and Andy Redman will be at Fratton Park on Saturday for the visit of Oxford United.

However, Michael Eisner has dismissed the notion that Jackett’s position as Blues boss is currently under threat.

Instead, during a video created for tonight’s Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM, he has reiterated support for a manager in place at Fratton since June 2017.

And Eisner has called on fans not to ‘throw in the towel’ in pursuit of a Championship return.

In the Trust video, he said: ‘Of course I am disappointed in our performance so far, it is a long season, we have all the way until May, so I am optimistic and positive.

‘We've got the management, we’ve got the coaches, we’ve got a manager who I think has a history of pulling squads together and turning things around and being a winning coach.

‘Now I’m sure Kenny is as disappointed as you are with how it has gone so far, but you know what, that’s life.

‘I have been involved in a couple of big teams and gone through down periods, up periods, slow periods, hot periods. By the way, our baseball team won the World Series, our hockey team won the Stanley Cup, we had the same kind of moments of unhappiness.

‘Football is an area of great emotion, which is why it is so successful and why I love it. As a fan, believe me, when we blow a game in the last seconds I think angry things in my head.

‘But I do want to say that I think stability, consistency, all the things we talked about when we acquired the club three years ago, are still true.

‘We don’t want to be a knee-jerk management, we don’t want to make unthoughtful decisions, we want to be respectful of our fans, we want to hear our fans, but we want to do as best we can at the right time.’

During their stay, Eric Eisner and Redman will meet with Jackett to discuss his playing squad.

And Pompey’s chairman is adamant success on the pitch remains Tornante’s priority.

Michael Eisner added: ‘Eric Eisner and Andy Redman are coming over for the next two games, sitting down with Mark and Kenny to talk about the squad, the team.

‘We are working diligently on Fratton Park, but that is only a part of it, the part which seems to be – and is – the most important is what happens on the pitch.

‘It is now just the end of October, this league goes on until May, so I am not ready to throw in the towel and I don’t think anybody else is.’