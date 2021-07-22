When meeting around 1,500 fans at Portsmouth Guildhall to outline his plans ahead of his 2017 takeover, the Blues’ academy was one of his key visions.

Using the example of children's television programme The All-New Mickey Mouse Club during his time as Disney CEO – which featured Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling who've all go on to global stardom – Eisner outlined he wanted to develop fledgling footballers at Fratton Park who would go on to achieve great things.

However, sections of supporters have been left disappointed by the lack of progress in youth ranks during Eisner's four years at the club.

Micael Eisner during the meeting with the Pompey Supporters' Trust at Portsmouth Guildhall ahead of his 2017 takeover. Picture: Neil Marshall (170302-10)

The Blues appointed Greg Miller as academy manager in April, who has been challenged to add fresh impetus.

And with homegrown players Alex Bass and Haji Mnoga currently in Danny Cowley's squad – as well as seeing the likes of Jack Whatmough and Ben Close feature prominently during his ownership – Eisner believes his Guildhall promise will come true.

Speaking to the club's website, the American said: ‘I think we will fulfil the prophecy.

‘I can tell you, having the academy, funding the academy and having the academy be important for Portsmouth will pay off.

‘I can't tell you when that will happen or how that will happen, but I've seen it happen around football in the UK.

‘I have seen it happen at Portsmouth itself. There are players from Portsmouth who've done very well at our football club and elsewhere.