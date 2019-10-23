Michael Eisner will provide supporters with his thoughts on Pompey’s start to the League One season.

The Blues owner took to Twitter following the much-needed 1-0 win over Lincoln on Tuesday to say he was ‘thrilled’ as Kenny Jackett’s men picked up all three points.

Eisner had remained silent following the Blues’ 1-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

That stoppage-time defeat saw boss Jackett placed under increased pressure, with section of supporters chanting for the manager’s head – and not for the first time this season.

But while Eisner’s tweet didn’t address the Blues’ stuttering opening to the campaign – they sit 16th in the table after 12 games – he will go into more detail via video recording, which we be played at the Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM.

The Fratton Park chairman said: ‘Thrilled the team got all 3 points tonight. Will say a bit more in my video for the Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM on Thursday night. #PUP @Pompey.’

Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM takes place on Wednesday, October 30.