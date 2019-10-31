Pompey chairman Michael Eisner has recorded a message for the Portsmouth Supporters’ Trust.

This was shown on Wednesday evening at the Trust’s AGM, held in the Victory Lounge at Fratton Park.

Here is the full transcript of what the 77-year-old had to say...

‘Of course I am disappointed in our performance so far, it is a long season, we have all the way until May, so I am sure optimistic and positive.

‘A tough two Saturdays in a row, having a corner kick in extra-time go against us, the Coventry game was equally disappointing in the last 10-15 minutes giving up the two goals, especially with two players ahead on the pitch.

‘Nevertheless, I am positive and I think we have a great team and, by the way, a great city which is why we want to be involved in Portsmouth, a great spirit, great fans, I love Fratton Park.

'And by the way, we have, I think, the best CEO in all of football. I’ve looked around a lot and spoken to a lot of people and Mark Catlin stands out as an unbelievably professional CEO in football and anything else I can think of.

‘So we've got the management, we’ve got the coaches, we’ve got a manager whom I think has a history of pulling squad together and turning things around and being a winning coach.

‘I’m sure Kenny is as disappointed as you are in how it has gone so far, but you know what, that’s life. I have been involved in a couple of big teams and gone through down periods, up periods, slow periods, hot periods, and by the way our baseball team won the World Series, our hockey team won the Stanley Cup. We had the same kind of moments of unhappiness.

‘The criticism that we get from fans is appreciated, I think it’s usually pretty smart, it’s certainly meant to be given with high emotion.

‘Social media is what it is, whether it's Brexit, whether it’s our president here, the anger and the hostility which comes out on social media is kind of a natural evolution of frustration.

‘I do wish it wouldn’t come out at Fratton Park or at an away ground. Our fans are the 12th man, the majority are this way, it’s only a small minority and the way to turn things around is not only on the pitch with our players and our culture, but also with our fans, and the encouragement has always been in place at Fratton Park.

‘Football is an area of great emotion, which is why it is so successful and why I love it. As a fan, believe me when we blow a game in the last seconds at least I think angry things in my head, but I do want to say that I think stability, consistency, all the things we talked about when we acquired the team three years ago are still true.

‘We don’t want to be a knee-jerk management, we don’t want to make unthoughtful decisions, we want to be studied, we want to be respectful of our fans, we want to hear our fans, but we want to do as best we can at the right time.

‘Last year at the same meeting I could say “Wow, we are up there, number one or two, we have won X in a row”. This year I can’t quite say that, this doesn’t mean I don’t have the same passion as I've always had.

‘Eric Eisner and Andy Redman are coming over for the next two games, sitting down with Mark and Kenny to talk about the squad, the team.

‘We are working diligently on Fratton Park, we are thinking about how to deal with the walkway from the railway station to Fratton Park, we talk a lot about the Milton end and the development we are on the cusp of presenting.

‘But that is only a part of it, the part that seems to be – and is – the most important is what happens on the pitch and, of course, we talk about it all the time.

‘So I hope you have a great meeting, I know Mark will be there, vent your concerns, talk about your concerns, let’s try to be positive, let’s support our players on the field, and I’m sure next time I have a chance to be there it will be a more up situation.

‘It is now just the end of October, this league goes on until May, so I am not ready to throw in the towel and I don’t think anybody else is and you will see in the future.

‘Great meeting, thanks, wish I was there, talk to you soon.’