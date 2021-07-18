Michael Eisner will give Danny Cowley Portsmouth financial backing he needs, says Championship owner
Michael Eisner will give Danny Cowley the financial backing he needs to complete his Pompey overhaul.
That is the verdict of Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony, who believes the Blues will be one of the favourites for promotion once a few more signings are through the door.
Cowley's currently in the middle of his recruitment drive during his first summer in charge at Fratton Park.
The head coach is working with a reduced playing budget compared to predecessor Kenny Jackett had at his disposal pre-salary cap – before it was binned midway through last season.
However, Cowley has already added six fresh faces to his squad in Liam Vincent, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Gavin Bazunu and Kieron Freeman.
MacAnthony oversaw Peterborough's League One automatic promotion last season and knows what a club requires to reach the Championship.
He rates Cowley as a manager, having previously guided Lincoln from non-league to the third tier.
And although funds have been cut due to the financial impact the coronavirus crisis has had on Pompey the Irishman believes Blues chairman Eisner is right behind Cowley.
Answering questions from Pompey fans on Twitter, MacAnthony wrote: ‘Excellent manager.. more recruitment puts them in the favourite group for promotion.
‘No lack of funds there IMO. Well run club and I'd imagine owner will give Danny C the backing.’