The latest Championship transfer news from Portsmouth’s rivals as three-clubs pursue a hot Chelsea prospect

Millwall have completed the signing of goalkeeper Liam Roberts on a free transfer from Championship rivals Middlesbrough. The 29-year-old shot-stopper is the club’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Lukas Jensen, Japhet Tanganga and Macaulay Langstaff.

Roberts began his career in the Walsall academy and made 131 league appearances between 2015 and 2021 as he established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. A move to League Two side Northampton followed but after defeat in the play-offs he decided to make the move to Championship heavyweights Middlesbrough.

Roberts was only able to make four league appearances for the North Yorkshire side during his time at the Riverside Stadium, but after a successful 38-game loan spell with Barnsley in League One, Millwall have decided to give him another opportunity to impress in the second-tier of English football. The experienced goalkeeper claims he was convinced to join The Lions by former team-mate Duncan Watmore, who played alongside him at Middlesbrough before also securing a move to The Den.

Robert said: “I spoke to Duncan Watmore before coming in and he said’ ‘You’ll love it. As soon as you walk through the door you’ll get that feeling of family and that feeling of the lads wanting it together.’ He wasn’t wrong at all.” Roberts added

Roberts arrived to be the club’s new first-choice goalkeeper after the unexpected death of Matija Sarkic back in June. The club plans to honour the Montenegro international before their opener against Watford. The club have also confirmed that they will retire the number 20 shirt in his memory while a Matija Sarkic award has been founded for fans to vote for their top save of each season.

Chelsea youngster attracts interest from Championship trio

Sheffield United have submitted a loan proposal to up-and-coming Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist as they seek to bolster their full back options after the £5m departure of Jayden Bogle to Leeds United.

Gilchrist made 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season and scored one goal as his side secured a sixth place finish and a return to European football. The 20-year-old impressed last season to win the club’s Academy Player of the Year award and is now keen to build on that success this term.

The 20-year-old’s performances and his ability to play both at left back and right back, have made him an ideal target for Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side, as reported by the Sheffield Star.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blades are one of two Championship teams that have submitted an offer for the youngster, with Preston North End also showing interest.

Leeds have already added Bogle to their squad, but earlier reports from Yorkshire Evening Post have stated that Daniel Farke is an admirer of the young defender. Leeds still need a long-term replacement for Liam Cooper at centre back and have also allowed Charlie Cresswell to join Toulouse this summer.