Middlesbrough v Portsmouth LIVE: Blues holding on after Saydee double

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Aug 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 16:38 BST
Pompey travel to Middlesbrough today for their third game back in the Championship.

The Blues’ return to the second tier as produced two draws to date against Leeds United and Luton Town respectively.

They’ll be looking to maintain that unbeaten run - and hopefully pick up their first win of the season - when the action kicks off at the Riverside Stadium at 3pm.

Join Pepe Lacey here as he provides live updates from Teesside.

16:51 BST

90'

Conway scores from the spot after Moxon took down Jones in the box.

16:50 BST

90'

Boro penalty.

16:49 BST

87'

Norris again to the rescue! Latte Lath tries an over-head kick and the Blues keeper is at full stretch to deny the striker.

16:46 BST

86'

And now it’s the Pompey fans who are at full voice. Blue Army rings around the Riverside.

16:45 BST

84'

Into the closing stages now. Pompey doing everything they can to hold on, while Boro are throwing everything at it.

16:42 BST

81'

Richie and Moxon on for Lang and Dozzell.

16:38 BST

77'

Norris has had his final warning over time-wasting. The keeper and Pack have both been spoken to by the referee.

16:33 BST

72'

Unbelievable reflexes from Norris, who was full stretch to stop a half-volley from Hackney.

16:32 BST

Introducing Harvey Blair

Harvey Blair makes his Pompet debutHarvey Blair makes his Pompet debut
Harvey Blair makes his Pompet debut | National World
16:30 BST

70'

Azaz off for Conway.

16:28 BST

67'

And Pompey get the game going again.

16:27 BST

Another stoppage as Norris receives treatment for that stop. He took a shot right to the lower areas, the crowd isn’t happy with that.

16:26 BST

65'

Devlin and Yengi on for Lane and Saydee.

16:25 BST

64'

Norris to the rescue once again. He stopped a great shot by Azaz to maintain his side’s lead. Pompey holding on.

16:22 BST

61'

I feared the worst there with Blair. He fouled Dijksteel on the edge of the box. The crowed were screaming for a red card. However, he survives but I think that could be his last warning.

16:20 BST

59'

The Boro crowd getting more and more frustrated the further this game goes. Really on the back of the referee.

16:18 BST

56'

Norris now into the book for time-wasting. Matthew Donohue very happy to bring his cards out now.

16:16 BST

55'

A minute into his debut, Blair is booked for stopping a quick free-kick.

I have to say, that is very harsh from the referee!

