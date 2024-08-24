Middlesbrough v Portsmouth LIVE: Blues holding on after Saydee double
The Blues’ return to the second tier as produced two draws to date against Leeds United and Luton Town respectively.
They’ll be looking to maintain that unbeaten run - and hopefully pick up their first win of the season - when the action kicks off at the Riverside Stadium at 3pm.
Join Pepe Lacey here as he provides live updates from Teesside.
Middlesbrough v Pompey - LIVE
Key Events
- Saydee hits first-half double
- Two changes to side as Swanson and Sorensen start.
- No Conor Shaughnessy for Pompey today.
90'
Conway scores from the spot after Moxon took down Jones in the box.
90'
Boro penalty.
87'
Norris again to the rescue! Latte Lath tries an over-head kick and the Blues keeper is at full stretch to deny the striker.
86'
And now it’s the Pompey fans who are at full voice. Blue Army rings around the Riverside.
84'
Into the closing stages now. Pompey doing everything they can to hold on, while Boro are throwing everything at it.
81'
Richie and Moxon on for Lang and Dozzell.
77'
Norris has had his final warning over time-wasting. The keeper and Pack have both been spoken to by the referee.
72'
Unbelievable reflexes from Norris, who was full stretch to stop a half-volley from Hackney.
Introducing Harvey Blair
70'
Azaz off for Conway.
67'
And Pompey get the game going again.
Another stoppage as Norris receives treatment for that stop. He took a shot right to the lower areas, the crowd isn’t happy with that.
65'
Devlin and Yengi on for Lane and Saydee.
64'
Norris to the rescue once again. He stopped a great shot by Azaz to maintain his side’s lead. Pompey holding on.
61'
I feared the worst there with Blair. He fouled Dijksteel on the edge of the box. The crowed were screaming for a red card. However, he survives but I think that could be his last warning.
59'
The Boro crowd getting more and more frustrated the further this game goes. Really on the back of the referee.
56'
Norris now into the book for time-wasting. Matthew Donohue very happy to bring his cards out now.
55'
A minute into his debut, Blair is booked for stopping a quick free-kick.
I have to say, that is very harsh from the referee!
