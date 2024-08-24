Middlesbrough v Portsmouth LIVE: Saydee hits early opener for Blues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blues’ return to the second tier as produced two draws to date against Leeds United and Luton Town respectively.
They’ll be looking to maintain that unbeaten run - and hopefully pick up their first win of the season - when the action kicks off at the Riverside Stadium at 3pm.
Join Pepe Lacey here as he provides live updates from Teesside.
Middlesbrough v Pompey - LIVE
Key Events
- Two changes to side as Swanson and Sorensen start.
- No Conor Shaughnessy for Pompey today.
Just a word on those limbs! Impressive stuff I have to say.
And breathe. What a start to the game that is. Following Pompey’s opener, Boro have looked good on the ball but have yet to trouble Norris in goal.
What a start for Pompey. Saydee starts it off before Swanson and Lang combine on the right. The latter then crosses before Saydee hits a first time finish in the middle of the box.
SAYDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
We’re underway in the north-east.
The atmosphere is electric inside the Riverside! Kick-off seconds away.
Here come the teams
The teams are out at the Riverside and are met with the Pompey Chimes, which ring around the ground.
Just over 10 minutes until kick off and it’s all Pompey fans making the noise inside the Riverside. The atmosphere is building here in the north east.
Full-time scores
There’s three full-time scores to report elsewhere in the Championship. Bristol City 1-1 Coventry; Hull 0-0 Millwall; QPR 1-1 Plymouth.
No Tom Lowery either for Pompey. Plenty of questions to ask John Mousinho after the game.
In position
All say the same thing
All the Pompey fans are asking - where is Shaughnessy?
Familar face
There’s a familiar face in the Middlesbrough starting XI today... It’s not just any familiar face but that of former favourite Matt Clarke, who makes his first appearance against Pompey since his 2019 departure.
A closer look at Pompey’s side today.
It looks like Williams will partner Towler at the heart of the defence, Silvera isn’t allowed to play against his parent club and there is still no Whyte in the squad.
Pompey team news
Two changes from the Pompey side who drew 0-0 with Luton last weekend.
No Shaughnessy for the Blues, with Swanson and Sorensen coming into the starting XI.
Team news coming up
Five minutes until the team news is released. Who would you look to see in the Pompey side today?
Early kick-offs
There’s been three early kick-offs in the Championship this afternoon. The current scores on the doors are: Bristol City 1-0 Coventry; Hull 0-0 Millwall and QPR 1-1 Plymouth.
Just over half hour to go in those fixtures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.