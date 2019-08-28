Midfielder Andy Cannon vows scorching form is coming after fighting back from lowest ebb of career at Portsmouth

Have your say

Andy Cannon believes he’s beginning to thrive after bouncing back from the lowest point of his career.

And the midfielder told Pompey fans he can sense his best form coming as his Fratton career builds momentum.

Cannon has revealed how his injury struggles left him in despair after the highs of completing a move from Rochdale.

But after getting over the quad problems which floored him the 23-year-old is now showing what he can do, producing some strong form amid three starts this term.

And he believes that is the reward for the difficult moments he faced this year.

Cannon said: ‘It was hard for me. They were the lowest days I’ve had.

‘There was times when I was on my own, injured and just going back to my apartment.

‘It went from coming to a club like Portsmouth from Rochdale, which was unbelievable.

‘Then it went to the lowest days that I’ve had with the injury.

‘It’s so different now, though, and I’m so happy.

‘I’ve moved in with Tom (Naylor), I’ve had some games and experience of playing.

‘It shows that all the tough times lead up to the moments I’m having now, especially the ones at Fratton.

‘I felt like I was down here, but I didn’t really know why I was down here. It was a strange feeling.

‘But once you out on the pitch playing here you realise why it’s all worth it.

‘It shows after hard days there are good days ahead of you - hopefully there’s a lot more of them to come.’

Cannon feels he’s undoubtedly benefitting from the continuity of a decent pre-season and starting games under Jackett.

And he promised the result of that is to hit the vein of form he feels he is now approaching.

He added: ‘I’m feeling good.

‘Once I’m fully confident I know I’ve got a lot more to give.

‘I’m not finding my feet, I’ve found my feet now - but I know I can bring a lot more to my game.

‘Sometimes you think of doing things, but instead of doing it pass the ball five yards.

‘Instead I could’ve been doing things people thought was good.

‘You can only find confidence from the games, that’s why I’m getting back to how I was up north.

‘That’s coming now. I can feel it coming. I can tell it in myself.

‘I’m really happy and settled here now, so there’s no excuses I can’t show people what I can do.’