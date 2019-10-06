Pompey picked up their maiden League One victory on the road this season against Doncaster on Saturday.

The Blues ran out 2-1 winners at the Keepmoat Stadium, with Gareth Evans and Ellis Harrison on target.

Pompey fans at the Keepmoat Stadium. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

However, Kenny Jackett’s men were forced into a rearguard action for the vast majority of the game, with persistently putting the visitors under pressure.

Nevertheless, Pompey returned to the south coast with all three points.

Here’s how some members of the the Fratton faithful reacted to the success on Twitter...

@tomsy_1994

This should be the mood of every Pompey fan.. yeah it may not have been the best performance today but we’ve won back to back games and today might be the confidence boost the players need?

Sometimes you have to win ugly/scrappy to shoot up the league! Play Up Pompey #Pompey

@po6pompey

#pup What a result. Smash&Grab, 38 y/o Coppinger ran the show, our midfld overun. marquis&pitman can't play together. Jacket got lucky,he couldn't see how to change the game. Evans (what a guy). Harrison won the points. #Pompey win or lose up the blues

@Pompey_Dave

Well not much went right with the horses today, but an injury time winner for Pompey means the day ended on a high, hopefully the spark that can kick start our season

@Captain_Outram

I’d love to see Marquis and Harrison start up front together for #Pompey

@RoyLlowarch

Dreadful game but we scored twice and robbed the 3 points! Well done Portsmouth as much better 2nd half #pompey

@Lawro77

Really good win that for #Pompey. I see some fans still not happy but tough for anyone in League 1 to go there and dominate. All that matters to me is the result.

@SammyGee74

3pts on the road could see how much it meant to the players as well as us fans. Well done lads #Pompey

@Phillyd37

I can’t quite comprehend how on earth we won that game got absolutely battered for 90 #Pompey