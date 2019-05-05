Pompey finished fourth in League One after drawing 1-1 with Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The Blues’ stalemate meant Charlton pipped them into third spot on goal difference.

Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray and Accrington stopper Dimitar Evtimov embrace after the 1-1 draw. Picture: Joe Pepler

It means Kenny Jackett’s men meet Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals. They travel to the Stadium of Light for the first leg on Saturday, May 11 (7.30pm) before playing the return leg at Fratton Park on Thursday, May 16 (7.45pm).

Here’s some of the best tweets from members of the Fratton faithful after the draw with Stanley...

@LukeEllisPUP

I feel confident. Players will be rested,fully fit & raring to go. Avoiding Charlton over 2legs was key. A 2nd leg at home is absolutely massive. Really good season so far & one that I would’ve taken at this point, now it’s time to make it one we’ll never forget. Play up

@and_5th

I support Mr Jacket 100%, he's class and by no means should we call for his head. But I think he got it wrong, he selected a beach team and put us up against it and we were punished. Marginal calls all part and parcel but I think he should hold his hands up. #Pompey

@NigeC28

It's fair enough some #Pompey fans saying they'd have taken a play-off spot at the start of the season however we were sitting comfortably top at Xmas and to end up finishing 4th is disappointing. We had a great chance to go up and we might just have blown it

@JackMonnery

No matter what happens in the playoffs this season has been an amazing season. From my personal dream of seeing Pompey at Wembley come true to opening the season with 11 league games unbeaten. This season is completely different from my expectations. PLAY UP POMPEY

@PFCMatt

Typical Pompey time to do it the hard way!

@MattPhillips78

It’s been a brilliant season, but despite gargantuan effort there is a gap between us, Luton, Barnsley & Charlton. Not decisive enough at times like those 3. Still a great season #pompey

@dryansfe

Can't bear seeing Thompson watching McGeady's dancing feet for another 180 minutes. #pompey