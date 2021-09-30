Miguel Azeez injury update means Portsmouth v Cheltenham now likely to be rearranged

Miguel Azeez has returned to training following a groin injury

That’s despite Ronan Curtis being left out of the latest Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Azerbaijan and Qatar next month.

At present both Gavin Bazunu (Ireland) and Joe Morell (Wales) are definitely out for the scheduled fixture against the recently-promoted Robins on Saturday, October 9.

A groin injury picked up by Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez ahead of the Burton game in midweek meant he was unlikely to feature for England’s under-20s as they prepare to take on their counterparts from Italy and Czech Republic over the same period.

That meant the Blues would fall short of the three call-ups required to reschedule a game over the international break for a later date.

Hence suggestions on Thursday afternoon that the Cheltenham game would now go ahead as planned.

However, Pompey boss Danny Cowley has revealed that Azeez is now back training and is likely to be called up by the Three Lions when their squad is announced tomorrow.

Cowley has admitted he’d like to play the game.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis has missed out on selection for the latest Republic of Ireland squad

But with three players now likely to be absent, plus the long-term injury to Clark Robertson, he admitted he’ll make the right decision for the football club.

When asked if the game will be called off, Cowley told The News: ‘We're not too sure. We'll have to wait and see.

‘Obviously, you need three international call-ups and if you have three you have a decision to make.

‘We want to play every game and certainly with the run we are in we don’t want two weeks to dwell on that.

‘Miguel actually trained this morning and with Joe (Morrell) and Gavin (Bazunu) already called up, Miguel is the third.

‘He trained this morning so there's the potential that he'll be called up and if he does we'll have a decision to make.

‘As I said, we'd like to play the game regardless, but if we do have three key players out, then we'll obviously have a decision to make.

'We'll make the right decision for the football club.'