Milan Mandaric makes emotional Portsmouth return for landmark occasion

Milan Mandaric is making an emotional return to Pompey to celebrate John Jenkins’ 100th birthday.

The former Blues owner has flown into the country to be a part of the World War Two veteran and club boardroom ambassador’s celebrations, as he hits the landmark tomorrow.

Mandaric is attending a dinner with Jenkins and his friends before leaving the country on Sunday and heading to Dubai.

The 81-year-old was at the helm of one of the most memorable periods in Pompey’s history, as he oversaw their rise to the Premier League in a seven-year stay as the club’s owner.

Mandaric is now president of Slovenian outfit NK Olimpija Ljubljana following spells in charge of Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday, after leaving Fratton Park.

But he has no doubt where Pompey still stand in his affections.

Mandaric said: ‘I’m coming back to my biggest love affair in football.

‘I’m back for a couple of days to be with one of my finest members of staff.

‘It’s John’s 100th birthday and I just feel that I had to be a part of that.

‘I’m very excited to go back to Portsmouth and it’s going to be a very emotional time.

‘There’s quite a few old friends still here.

‘I will go back to Port Solent, the place where I used to live in an apartment.

‘It will be great to walk around again and the weekend will wake some special memories for me.’