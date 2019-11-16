Milan Mandaric put his money on the line and gave Portsmouth some of our best days

Pompey fans have been having their say on Milan Mandaric’s return to the city.

Mandaric is back to celebrate John Jenkins’ 100th birthday while fans have also been debating where the Blues need to strengthen in January and why January signings have not worked in recent seasons..

Great owner loved the club and the fans and put his money on the line. Great times to be a Pompey fan back then.

Dave Pine

The man who knew we could be a Premier League team and delivered!! We’ll be there again

Al Suter

Please Milan and Harry come back. Harry would get us promotion with the squad we already have. Would just play them in the right positions and more attack minded

Hugh Skilling

Great owner but he sold us up the river to the Gaydamaks, due diligence massive fail. Then he let us down over the stadium but I’ll always be grateful or the good stuff he did.

Spencer Calvert

Left us in a great position but sadly the crooks moved in

Barrie Jenkins

Fantastic . He gave us a great time.

Peter Loten

Nice touch Milan. Didn’t have to come back for this but did

Duncan Wall

I liked Milan but he never built the ground like he promised and earned 39 million from us. Just saying.

David Andrew

Milan there’s only one Milan, there’s only one Milan, there’s only one Milan !!!

Martyn Chandler

Transfer dealings leave a lot to be desired,cost us last season and is definitely going to cost us this.

Phil Green

So far Haunstrup is our best provider with 3 assists followed by Bolton with 2! This shows how lacking we are in that area. We need someone that can create chances desperately!

Paul Leonard Wakefield

Definitely need an attacking midfielder

Wayne Fry

Centre midfield. Simple as that.

Ryan Tout

It’s not just under Jackett. Under Cook and indeed before him; we have consistently bought in decent lower league players who struggle to perform at Fratton Park. They then leave and do very well elsewhere. I'm sure I'm not the only one to believe they cannot perform in front of a full Fratton Park.

Ian Sands

I’ve always said I feel many if our players play better away where the crowds aren’t so large noisy or intense

Anne Simmons