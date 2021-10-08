And the Blues will be hoping that doesn’t provide an obstacle to losing the Millwall loanee for any fixtures, after an excellent start to his Fratton Park career.

Romeo has outlined ambitions to once again turn out for Antigua and Barbuda moving forward.

The London-born defender has ties with the Caribbean island through his father, iconic DJ and producer Jazzie B.

Romeo has previously represented the Benna Boys, but was not involved in their most recent fixtures in March and June.

With their World Cup ambitions over there are no matches in the pipeline for Antigua, but the 26-year-old has made it clear he would be keen to resurrect his international career.

That would see Romeo join Welshman Joe Morrell, Republic of Ireland pair Gavin Bazunu and Ronan Curtis and England under-20 international Miguel Azeez, who are all in and around their countries’ set-ups.

Romeo said ‘I’m dying to get out there again to Antigua.

‘Things are done differently on that side of the world, but I still want to get out there and play for them again.

‘I was meant to be going last March, but that fell through so it’s a while since I actually played for them.’

If and when Romeo represents his international side again, he’ll be maintaining an unlikely link between Pompey and Antigua.

Former Blues midfielder Tom Curtis oversaw their last World Cup qualifying campaign, along with former QPR and Crystal Palace man Mikele Leigertwood.

Romeo added: ‘Tom is still overseeing things, as far as I know - I never knew he was here at Portsmouth!

‘Who would’ve thought that there would be a Portsmouth link with Antigua?

‘It’s a very nice part of the world, a bit like Portsmouth - they’re both islands!

‘Seriously though, playing for them is something I do love to do because of the links with my family.’

