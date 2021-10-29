After the bitterly disappointing defeat to Ipswich Town 10 days ago – the Blues’ last game at Fratton Park – the former Lincoln manager ditched his three at the back formation for the trip to Accrington last weekend.

And Pompey answered some of the questioned asked of them at the Wham Stadium as those selected performed well and, arguably, should have walked away from Lancashire with all three points.

Although it may appear that the Fratton Park chief is continually tinkering, he has been quick to explain that the principles of his tactics stay the same, regardless of the formation.

As a result, it is likely that Cowley will stick with the players who started last week, which means there will be notable exclusions – including the ever-present Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman.

Click through to see who The News are predicting to be involved from the off against Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

1. GK - Gavin Bazunu Bazunu made amends for recent high-profile errors against Accrington last week after cementing himself as one of Pompey's most prized assets. Danny Cowley stuck with the Republic of Ireland international through his sticky patch and the 19-year-old has come out the other side. Photo: JPiMedia Photo Sales

2. RB - Mahlon Romeo Mahlon Romeo is proving himself as one of Pompey's best summer signings and is expected to keep fellow right-back Kieron Freeman on the sidelines. The Millwall loanee has flourished in both attack and defence this term as he rarely gets beaten in one-on-one situations while causing opposition back-lines problems down the wing. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. CB - Sean Raggett Sean Raggett has played every minute of league football this term and his impressive streak is set to continue against the Trotters. The former Norwich City defender has risen in prominence this season and has been instrumental in the heart of defence. And due to his no-nonsense approach, he's quickly becoming a fan's favourite in PO4. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. CB - Connor Ogilvie Connor Ogilvie has put his recent injury problems behind him and is expected to slot into centre-back again this weekend. The former Gillingham defender's return from the sidelines has allowed Shaun Williams to move back into midfield as Cowley utilises his left foot as an out-ball from defence. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales