After the bitterly disappointing defeat to Ipswich Town 10 days ago – the Blues’ last game at Fratton Park – the former Lincoln manager ditched his three at the back formation for the trip to Accrington last weekend.
And Pompey answered some of the questioned asked of them at the Wham Stadium as those selected performed well and, arguably, should have walked away from Lancashire with all three points.
Although it may appear that the Fratton Park chief is continually tinkering, he has been quick to explain that the principles of his tactics stay the same, regardless of the formation.
As a result, it is likely that Cowley will stick with the players who started last week, which means there will be notable exclusions – including the ever-present Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman.
Click through to see who The News are predicting to be involved from the off against Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.
