The News understands Romeo, 25, is being looked at as an option to play in either right-back of centre-back positions following the departure of Callum Johnson to Fleetwood this week.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley revealed his admiration for the defender when quizzed on the link following the Blues’ 1-0 defeat t Wigan.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

But he conceded Romeo was out of the club’s price range as they look to add some new faces before the transfer deadline.

Pompey's believed interest comes after a summer which has seen them linked with a potential return of former loan star Ben Thompson.

However, a move for the homegrown Lions player is unlikely to materialise before the transfer deadline with the Blues possessing Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson as midfield options.

Yet despite the 'press speculation' that has surrounded potential moves from Pompey for his players, he revealed there has been no concrete interest from PO4.

And he stressed it's time for the Blues to make their offer if they are keen to take any of his squad members.

Rowett told London News Online: ‘At least is stops them talking about Thommo for a few articles! From the press speculation about a number of our players that Portsmouth are trying to get – that hasn’t actually correlated in any actual, real movement from Portsmouth.