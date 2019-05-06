Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson's best wishes for Pompey ahead of Sunderland play-off

Former midfielder Ben Thompson is hoping for Pompey play-off success after helping Millwall secure their Championship status.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Fratton Park – and made a huge impression on Blues fans during 27 appearances that also saw him net three times.

That form, coupled with the Lions’ battle against the drop, saw Neil Harris recall the midfielder early during the January Transfer Window.

READ MORE: Why Ben Close’s goal against Accrington typified his hurtling Portsmouth progress

And that decision paid dividends, with Thompson’s 13 appearances and four goals contributing to Millwall’s survival.

His season was cut short on Good Friday, when he picked up a hamstring injury in the Lions’ 1-1 draw with Brentford.

But less than 24 ours after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Paul Cook’s Wigan on the final day of the Championship season, Thompson’s thoughts turned to his former club and their League One forthcoming play-off semi-final clashes with Sunderland.

Via Twitter, he wished them luck and admitted this season had provided him with ‘some great experiences’.

Thompson tweeted: ‘Memorable season for me, some great experiences and enjoyable moments.

‘Time to get my injury sorted and get ready for next season. All the best to Pompey in there play offs.’

The Blues face Sunderland away in leg one of their play-off on Saturday (7.30pm).

The return leg, at Fratton Park, takes places on Thursday, May 16 (7.45pm).