Millwall poised to step up interest in Portsmouth's in-demand Jamal Lowe

Millwall are expected to maintain their pursuit of Jamal Lowe.

Pompey are braced for another bid from the Championship side, who have already been rebuffed with a £1.5m offer.

Boss Neil Harris has identified last season’s leading scorer as a player who can shine at the next level.

And it’s understood he is undeterred by Pompey’s rejection to their opening bid for the talented winger.

Wigan are also in the hunt for Lowe, yet it is presently unclear whether they will return, having also had a £1.5m approach knocked back.

Millwall are not giving up their pursuit of Pompey's Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey are loath to lose both Lowe and Brighton-bound Matt Clarke during the summer transfer window.

Yet, in the case of Lowe, they retain a position of strength.

Although the former Hampton & Richmond man is out of contract in the summer of 2020, crucially the club possess an option.

That will allow them to extend Lowe’s deal by 12 months – tying him to Fratton Park until the summer of 2021.

Certainly Kenny Jackett wishes the retain the winger for at least another season to help launch another promotion challenge .

Pompey, however, rate Lowe in the £3m bracket and Millwall must substantially increase their bid if they are to remotely tempt business.

It’s a scenario Harris is anticipated to revisit during the summer transfer window as he strives to strengthen a side which last season finished 21st in the Championship.

Lowe has made 119 appearances and scored 29 times for the Blues since arriving from non-league football in January 2017.