Ben Thompson can’t thank Kenny Jackett and Joe Gallen enough for helping him discover his career-best form.

The midfielder heaped praise on the Pompey boss and his assistant for their tutelage during his spell at Fratton Park.

Ben Thompson. Picture: Joe Pepler

Thompson moved to the Blues on a season-long loan in August, having been well down the pecking order at Millwall.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a scintillating period on the south coast.

He was indispensable when Pompey topped League One before the turn of the year.

Thompson scored three goals in 27 appearances, while he picked up several man-of-the-match awards and swiftly endeared himself to the Fratton faithful.

His superb form led to him being recalled to the Den in January following the Blues’ FA Cup third-round victory at Norwich.

Thompson has subsequently established himself as a regular in Neil Harris’ side in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The Sidcup-born ace has netted four times in nine matches, including in the Lions’ 3-2 defeat at Leeds on Saturday.

Thompson was proud to have donned the star & crescent – and saluted the impact Jackett and Gallen had on him.

He told londonnewsonline.co.uk: ‘So far this has been my most successful season.

‘If it finishes off with us staying up then it will definitely be the biggest season of my career.

‘Going up from League One with Millwall was a massive achievement, and I played a lot of games in that year.

‘But form-wise, I think I’m playing my best football. I’m just enjoying every minute.

‘I had a successful spell at Portsmouth. I had a great time under Kenny Jackett and Joe Gallen.

‘And what a football club it is to play for, with great coaches.

‘It gave me confidence to come back to Millwall and play with freedom and to know I can handle it at this level and do well.

‘A lot of credit has to go to Kenny and Joe – I can’t thank them enough.’