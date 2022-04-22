Millwall’s Ben Thompson discusses future and Portsmouth links ahead of return with Gillingham

Ben Thompson is back at Pompey tomorrow with Gillingham.

But the Millwall midfielder insisted there has never been any firm interest over a Pompey move since his departure from Fratton Park in 2019.

Thompson makes his first return since an outstanding loan stay, where he endeared himself with the Fratton faithful amid 27 appearances.

That saw a clamour for his permanent signing with constant talk of switch throughout Kenny Jackett’s time at the club.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey did consider a move for the 26-year-old in that time, but that interest has dissipated since Danny Cowley’s arrival.

Thompson is out of contract at The Den this summer with it unclear what lies ahead for him, but he stated he’s never heard anything concrete about joining the Blues.

He told the Kent Messenger: ‘I wouldn’t rule anything out in football, anything can happen.

‘(It’s the) last two games and I have got a massive job on my hands, the squad has got a massive job on their hands and that is all I am focused on at the moment.

‘I have not thought about (my future) at all, I have not heard anything on that front, it's the business end of the season, the last two games are massive, all my focus needs to be on the football pitch.

‘No (there was no chance of a Pompey move in January). In the last three and a half years since I have been there, I have not heard anything.

‘A lot has changed in the club, management, players, staff, I will see a few friendly faces that I have seen before (on Saturday) but ultimately when it is game time it is business and I am there for the three points.’

Thompson spoke glowingly of his time at Pompey and the positive experience of playing at Fratton Park.

He added: 'I loved my time there.

‘I had a great time, a lot has changed since I was last there, three and a half years ago, I enjoyed it but I am going there for three points (on Saturday) and won’t be happy unless I leave with three points.

'It is a brilliant place to play football, the boys here will be relishing that, it is an occasion for us where we need to get three points.

'We can go toe-to-toe with any team in this division, it’s about on the day, certain players turn up, conditions come into it, pressure, so many factors.