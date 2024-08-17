Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ goalless draw against 10-man Luton Town.

John Mousinho’s side were unable to break down the visitors, who were reduced to 10 men following following goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski’s red card after 31 minutes.

That’s frustrated members of the Fratton faithful, who expected Pompey to go on and win the game. For others, though, they’re seeing the positives after another draw against one of the favourites for the Championship title.

What unites the camp, though, is the need for more new additions, with the Blues withouth six first-teamers for the game against the Hatters.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X following the final whistle...

@jordy_drapes: I’ll take the point. Clearly missing Yengi, Bishop, Murphy. Get a couple more signings in this week and roll on Middlesbrough.

@pompeyrod: Let’s look at the positives, we’ve played two of the favourites for promotion, we could have won both, we certainly don’t look embarrassed at this level, and this is without our top striker and CB, I’m positive for the season.

@BasicallyPuyol: You’d have taken not losing to Leeds and Luton before the season started, but emotionally feels like 4 points dropped. We need another CM - not yet seen the best of Dozzell but central areas need more direct action.

@chrsrbnsn: A point against the ‘best team in the league’, and a point against a team that were literally in the Premier League last season, is not a bad way to start the season at all. I’ll take that. I’m happy with that.

@JR95_Pompey: 2 points in 2 games against promotion favourites. We take that but feel like we missed a chance today. Players coming back and a few signings coming in and we’ll be good in this league. Up the blues!

@Dann_PFC: Another point against a team that’ll be fighting for autos. Feel like we could have won that too, few signings in the door and we’ll be solid.

@Gledderz_: 2 points against 2 teams we should’ve lost against with 7 people out injured, and still recruitment to be made, nothing to be worried about, bit disappointing we couldn’t capitalise but it is what it is, onto next Saturday.

@jonzey0: Feeling conflicted. Going into the season you’d have taken draws against Leeds and Luton in the first two games. But you also can’t help but feel like we’ve also dropped 4 points across the two games.

@themartinfish: Disappointing result in the end but we never do well against 10 men. #pompey Would have taken a point beforehand. Desperately need some class players through the door.

@RichPompey: Should have buried these with 10men. Need some big signings.