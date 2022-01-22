Despite a promising performance in the first 45, the sides were split following Elliot Embleton’s first half strike.

The defeat continues Danny Cowley’s men’s ominous form in 2022 - failing to pick up a league victory since the turn of the year.

The Fratton faithful have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions following the defeat at the Stadium of Light to voice their concerns

Here’s a selection of those thoughts.

@PompeyPedro: ‘There is a clear style which the Cowley’s are trying to implement and for me they get until January 2023 before I start to get too critical.

Some real moments of quality today, the likes of which we just didn’t see under Jackett. Just missing that goal scoring threat.’

@willgershkoff: ‘Jacobs is the only player who can create anything. Harness and Curtis don’t cut it and Tyler walker hasn’t been given a single good chance over two games. Jacobs has to start and we need another permanent attacker who can cut it.’

@PortsmouthFC_FR : ‘Disgraceful. How long will it take for our club to actually fight for its ambitions?’

@AlfisaDon: ‘Start michael jacobs next game. Our only chances came from him.’

@noodlewoodle: ‘Can’t cross. Can’t create. Jacobs best player don’t play. Wigan with player investment flying. Pompey only spend when they sell. Hi league one.’

@CallumDowst: ‘What's happened to the quick possession, high press? I'm a fan of the Cowley;s for sure but that is a question that has to be asked in my opinion.’

@jamesrafter94: ‘One goal in our last 4 league games and he still persists with 5 at the back. To make things worse he leaves our most creative player on the bench every week!’

@AlexSmith938: ‘How Jacobs doesn't start in a team that don't look like scoring is becoming more and more of a joke each game.’

@abbygal1964: ‘Always keep your expectations really low, & you'll never be disappointed. As we should be well used to it by now. Enough said.’

@cunning_garry: ‘Lots of huff and puff but we're not blowing anyone's house down.’

