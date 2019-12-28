Pompey are without winger Ryan Williams for the trip to Mk Dons after he limped off early on in the Boxing Day victory over Wycombe.

The Australian is expected to miss the Christmas period with a groin injury, paving the way for Marcus Harness to come into the starting XI.

Otherwise, it’s as you were for Kenny Jackett with the same squad of players to pick from.

Ross McCrorie is recovering from his hamstring injury picked up against Ipswich and Jack Whatmough has the EFL Trophy game against Walsall earmarked for his return on January 7.

Left-backs Lee Brown (Achilles) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) both remain absent and Bryn Morris (abdomen) is still on the treatment table.

Meanwhile, the Dons welcome the Blues looking to make it three wins on the bounce at home, as they show signs of improving from a dreadful losing run.

Marcus Harness is set to start at MK Dons. Picture: Graham Hunt

Former Pompey striker Joe Mason looks likely to start in attack after bagging a goal in the 2-2 Boxing Day draw at Southend.

Russell Martin is new in the manager’s role after being an MK Dons player six weeks ago, and it’s been two wins and as many draws in the last five for the former Norwich man.

Striker Rhys Healey left the bench to score at Roots Hall on his return from injury, while Sam Nombe was handed his first start since September.

That meant Kieran Agard, who smashed in 22 goals last term, dropped down to the bench along with midfielder Hiram Boateng.