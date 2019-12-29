Have your say

Pompey aim to continue their charge up the table when they travel to face MK Dons tomorrow (3pm).

Beating the top two sides gives confidence to Kenny Jackett’s side going into the game against the strugglers, who’ve won their past two home games.

Here’s all the key information you need to know heading into the clash…

Pompey team news

Pompey are without winger Ryan Williams who limped off early on in the Boxing Day victory over Wycombe.

The Australian is expected to miss the Christmas period with a groin injury, paving the way for Marcus Harness to come into the starting XI.

Joe Mason is set to face his old club for MK Dons. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Otherwise, it’s as you were for Kenny Jackett with the same squad of players to pick from.

Ross McCrorie is recovering from his hamstring injury picked up against Ipswich and Jack Whatmough has the EFL Trophy game against Walsall earmarked for his return on January 7.

Left-backs Lee Brown (Achilles) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) both remain absent and Bryn Morris (abdomen) is still on the treatment table.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Anton Walkes, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Marcus Harness, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Oli Hawkins, Leon Maloney, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, John Marquis.

MK Dons team news

MK Dons welcome Pompey looking to make it three wins on the bounce at home, as they show signs of improving from a dreadful losing run.

Former Blues striker Joe Mason looks likely to start in attack after bagging a goal in the 2-2 Boxing Day draw at Southend.

Russell Martin is new in the manager’s role after being an MK Dons player six weeks ago, and it’s been two wins and as many draws in the last five for the former Norwich man.

Striker Rhys Healey left the bench to score at Roots Hall on his return from injury, while Sam Nombe was handed his first start since September.

That meant Kieran Agard, who smashed in 22 goals last term, dropped down to the bench along with midfielder Hiram Boateng.

Likely line-up: Lee Nicholls, Dean Lewington, Joe Walsh, Regan Poole, Callum Brittain, Alex Gilbey, Conor McGrandles, Jordan Houghton, Joe Mason, Sam Nombe. Subs: Stuart Moore, George Williams, Baily Cargill, Hiram Boateng, David Kasumu, Rhys Healey, Kieran Agard.

Match odds

Pompey: 17/20

1-0 6/1, 2-0 15/2, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 12/1, 3-2 22/1

MK Dons: 16/5

1-0 6/1, 2-0 15/2, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 14/1, 3-1 12/1, 3-2 22/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 10/1, 1-1 11-2, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 55-1

Referee

Leigh Doughty (Preston)

Head to head

Pompey

P30 W16 D8 L6

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis (10)

Most appearances: Ben Close (29)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (6)

MK Dons

P30 W9 D4 L17

Top scorer: Rhys Healey, Joe Mason and Sam Nombe (all four)

Most appearances: Dean Lewington (26)

Most assists: Conor McGrandles, Rhys Healey and Baily Cargill (two)

Form guide

Pompey

W 2-0 (H) Wycombe League One

W 1-0 (H) Ipswich League One

L 4-1 (A) Accrington League One

D 2-2 (H) Peterborough League One

W 2-1 (H) Northampton EFL Trophy

MK Dons

D 2-2 (A) Southend League One

L 3-1 (A) Gillingham League One

W 1-0 (H) Oxford League One

D 1-1 (A) Doncaster League One

W 2-0 (H) Coventry EFL Trophy

Other fixtures (all 3pm kick-offs)

Gillingham v Rochdale, Accrington Stanley v Burton Albion, AFC Wimbledon v Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland, Fleetwood Town v Bristol Rovers, Lincoln City v Ipswich Town, Rotherham United v Peterborough United, Tranmere Rovers v Blackpool, Wycombe Wanderers v Coventry City