More happy Portsmouth memories for former Blues keeper David Forde as he graduates from UoP

David Forde enjoyed some great moments during his time in Portsmouth.

Nineteen Pompey clean sheets during that 2016-17 season-long loan for Millwall.

The promotion-clincher away to Notts County.

Oh, and let’s not forget the small matter of winning the League Two title that campaign thanks to a 6-1 demolition of Cheltenham on the final day of the season!

Now the former Blues No1 has a new entry in his favourite moments from the city.

Former Pompey keeper David Forde celebrates with Blues fans after promotion was clinched at Notts County

That’s after the 39-year-old returned to the south coast on Monday to pick up his diploma in executive coaching and development from the University of Portsmouth.

Joined by his family, the ex-Republic of Ireland international attended the graduation ceremony in the Guildhall – and shared images of the proud day on Twitter.

The post has received more than 750 likes, with former Blues team-mate Danny Rose among those to congratulate Forde on his latest achievement.

The Irishman, who was signed by Paul Cook, announced his retirement from the game in August.

He made 47 appearances for Pompey during the League Two title-winning season.

In total, Forde made 488 appearances during his time in England, representing eight different clubs.