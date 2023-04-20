News you can trust since 1877
More of the most bizarre, surreal and downright weirdest moments in Portsmouth's history

You came forward with your memories of the most bizarre Pompey moments in your droves.

By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:46 BST

So much so that we have been able to produce another round of some of the most surreal and odd occasions in the club’s existence.

It’s time to forget all the on-pitch frustrations and recalls some of the crazier incidents from years gone by. How many can you remember?

Clockwise (from top left): Thierry Henry dons a Pompey shirt, Rio Ferdinand can't save Sulley Muntari's penalty at Manchester United, the ill-fated US tour of 2010 culminates against DC United and Wolves mascot Wolfie.

1. Weird and wonderful Pompey moments

Some going from Pompey to twice recover from 3-0 down to beat Leyton Orient - twice! The 1963-64 season saw the Blues come back and thrash the O’s 6-3 with Ron Saunders grabbing a hat-trick. Then, incredibly, a 4-3 win ensued after behind three behind at Fratton the following March.

2. O's my word!

Some going from Pompey to twice recover from 3-0 down to beat Leyton Orient - twice! The 1963-64 season saw the Blues come back and thrash the O’s 6-3 with Ron Saunders grabbing a hat-trick. Then, incredibly, a 4-3 win ensued after behind three behind at Fratton the following March. Photo: Lemmon

He was the man everyone wanted with English football on a high after Euro 96, so where was Terry Venables' destination? Fratton Park, of course. The England boss' link with the Gregory family saw him join Pompey. After buying a controlling stake for £1 hopes were high on what could happen, but things soon went awry with the Blues losing money hand over fist and Venables spending more time away with Australia. He reportedly agreed to a £250,000 payout and left in January 1998 with administration looming.

3. Tel's about that!

He was the man everyone wanted with English football on a high after Euro 96, so where was Terry Venables' destination? Fratton Park, of course. The England boss' link with the Gregory family saw him join Pompey. After buying a controlling stake for £1 hopes were high on what could happen, but things soon went awry with the Blues losing money hand over fist and Venables spending more time away with Australia. He reportedly agreed to a £250,000 payout and left in January 1998 with administration looming. Photo: Getty Images

The 2010 American pre-season tour was one horror story after another. An opening 42-hour journey to San Diego offered a taste of what was to come on a tour which took in 100 hours of travel time, eight flights, six hotels and airports, four different time zone, two delays and two cancellations, Oh, and after a storm, the kit was lost en-route to Washington, so the home side dug up a spare and Pompey were thrashed 4-0 in 46 degree heat.

4. On knees in DC

The 2010 American pre-season tour was one horror story after another. An opening 42-hour journey to San Diego offered a taste of what was to come on a tour which took in 100 hours of travel time, eight flights, six hotels and airports, four different time zone, two delays and two cancellations, Oh, and after a storm, the kit was lost en-route to Washington, so the home side dug up a spare and Pompey were thrashed 4-0 in 46 degree heat. Photo: Joe Pepler

