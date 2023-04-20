More of the most bizarre, surreal and downright weirdest moments in Portsmouth's history

3 . Tel's about that!

He was the man everyone wanted with English football on a high after Euro 96, so where was Terry Venables' destination? Fratton Park, of course. The England boss' link with the Gregory family saw him join Pompey. After buying a controlling stake for £1 hopes were high on what could happen, but things soon went awry with the Blues losing money hand over fist and Venables spending more time away with Australia. He reportedly agreed to a £250,000 payout and left in January 1998 with administration looming. Photo: Getty Images