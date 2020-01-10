More Portsmouth departures expected with futures of quartet under the spotlight

Have your say

Pompey fans can expect more departures this month.

And the likes of Paul Downing, Bryn Morris, Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins are among those whose futures will be under the spotlight before the end of the January transfer window.

That’s the verdict of Blues writer, Jordan Cross, in the latest edition of Pompey Talk.

Kenny Jackett has brought in three players this month - Cameron McGeehan, Steve Seddon and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild - with Anton Walkes leaving, along with youngster Matt Casey on loan.

With Pompey still looking for a right-back and central defender, Cross feels there may be more players leaving yet.

Coming to an agreement with Morris over the remaining 18 months of his contract could be one option.

Brett Pitman is one of a number of players who have their futures under the spotlight. Picture: Joe Pepler

While the lack of playing time for Pitman, Downing and Hawkins makes them obvious names in the frame to depart if there’s interest in their services.

Cross said: ‘There’s lots of variables and players who fit into different roles.

‘Paul Downing hasn’t started a league match since September and probably quite understandably wants to get out of the club.

‘But if Pompey can’t get a left-sided centre-back in will they let him go? That’s the balancing act.

‘So perhaps Downing and where does Oli Hawkins fit into the framework of the team at the moment?

‘Then there’s poor, old Bryn Morris who’s got 18 months on his contract left but you hear rumblings things could be going on there.

‘So there’s definitely manoeuvrability to get more players out this month if you can get the interest.’

Pitman’s future has generated interest this week with Plymouth and Swindon linked with the striker.

The Pilgrims have now brought in Ryan Hardie from Blackpool, but if a deal can be agreed Cross believes a Pitman exit may suit all parties.

He added: ‘It certainly makes sense from Pompey’s view and we’re going back to October for the last start from Brett.

‘He arrived as the top earner and even with the likes of McGeehan and Marquis coming in he must remain right near the top of the big earners at the club.

‘The club isn’t “moneybags Pompey” despite what some people say.

‘One person who would give manoeuvrability if they left is Brett.

‘You hear there’s discussions all the time going and they may get heated at times.

‘If it makes sense for all parties than why not, but having Brett Pitman around is no bad thing.’