'More than a win' - why Portsmouth boss believes Wycombe success can have critical impact on season

The Blues boss sensed a renewed bond - both within his dressing room and between fans and players – after the massive 1-0 success at the high fliers.

The success at Adams Park is one of the undoubted highlights of Cowley’s reign, with the Blues showing grit and resolve to pick up a big three points.

The win lifts Pompey to 10th in the table, five points of the play-off places and makes it six games without defeat.

Cowley felt the victory could be a key moment in the team’s season when it comes to unity through the club.

He said: ‘It’s just three points - but it feels like more than three points. It feels like more than a win.

‘That’s six unbeaten now, four wins and four clean sheets.

‘Runs have to start from somewhere and human relationships develop over time.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

‘You have to live days like that, and days like that will allow the group to develop togetherness.

‘They’ve fought for each other and put their bodies on the line for one another.

‘In terms of resolve, fight and spirit it was a really good performance.

‘I feel like we’ve set a benchmark because of the fight.

‘It’s not always technical and tactical - this was because of the fight and spirit.

‘If we bring those qualities we will be very difficult to beat.’

There were jubilant scenes on the full-time whistle, with Pompey’s players celebrating with the 1,420 travelling fans.

Cowley felt the performance was one supporters needed to see, as they watched their players show impressive levels of desire and commitment to lift spirits.

He added: ‘It’s also for the connection between the players and the supporters.

‘That comes from days like these when the supporters see the players giving it everything for the shirt.

‘This is such a brilliant football club and such a proud football club.

‘We have to give our supporters more days like these

‘We showed spirit, togetherness, fight and determination. These are good words and qualities - and my best teams have always had that.

‘That’s what our fans want to see.

‘They want to see our players run, fight for each other and put their bodies on the line.’

