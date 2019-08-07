Have your say

Marcus Harness insists there’s still plenty more to come after whetting the appetite on his Fratton Park debut.

The winger delivered an exciting performance in Pompey’s 3-0 Carabao Cup first-round victory over Birmingham City last night.

Marcus Harness in action against Birmingham. Picture: Robin Jones

Featuring in a right-wing role, Harness displayed early signs of the quality Blues supporters can expect this season.

But the summer arrival from Burton – signed for a fee approaching £1m – reckons he can still hit higher standards.

And he celebrated arresting Pompey’s disappointing League One curtain-raiser defeat at Shrewsbury with a comfortable success against Championship visitors.

Harness said: ‘It was a really good team performance – obviously against a young Birmingham side.

‘We won it professionally and did the job. We played some good football and scored some good goals.

‘Obviously, there are a few new lads and we’re still getting to know each other.

‘So it was a good game to get more comfortable with each other, build up togetherness and work things out heading into Tranmere on Saturday ready to get three points.

‘It was an enjoyable game but I still think that I can do a lot more.

‘I enjoyed it. It was unbelievable, even though the lads were saying after the game the ground was nowhere near to what it’s usually like.

‘It's a big difference to what I’m used to and it’s amazing so I’m enjoying it.

‘We kept a clean sheet, which was a massive positive.

‘It doesn’t matter who you're against, keeping clean sheets gets you points and we’re happy with that.’

Ellis Harrison opened his Pompey goal account against Birmingham.

After not scoring during the pre-season programme, the £450k signing from Ipswich was at the double to fire the Blues into the second stage of the Carabao Cup.

Ben Close also was on target with a brilliant 20-yard volley.

Harness was delighted both etched their names on to the scoresheet.

He added: ‘We’re happy to score three goals and for Ellis to get two .

‘He's a great addition. A few of the lads were giving him stick for not scoring in pre-season!

‘I'm buzzing for him and Closey as well with a great strike.

‘We're happy with that and ready to go on to Saturday.’