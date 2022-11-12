Morecambe 0-0 Portsmouth LIVE: Blues eyeing first win at Mazuma Stadium
Pompey return to action this afternoon as they face Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.
Danny Cowley’s men make their longest trip of the League One campaign with the 582-mile round trip to the Lancashire outfit.
After recent cup triumphs, the Blues will be looking to regain their early-season momentum after a run of just one win in their previous seven in the league.
They face a struggling Shrimps side, who sit 22n in the table after a slow start which has seen them pick up just two wins in the division to date.
Most Popular
You can follow the action as Pompey eye a winning return to League One action with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE: Morecambe v Pompey
Key Events
- Pompey return to League One action after FA Cup victory at Hereford.
- Danny Cowley makes three changes with Dale, Scarlett and Pack returning.
- Blues yet to win at Mazuma Stadium.
Twisting and turning by Scarlett on the edge of the box but he can’t quite get his shot on target.
The free-kick was taken quickly out to Robertson but his cross is too deep and the hosts have a goal kick.
Scarlett causing all sorts of problems so far. He wins a free-kick around 25-yards out for the Blues.
Although the hosts were able to head the ball away, Pompey continued to put the ball in and win another corner. Yet this time Raggett concedes a foul and the Shrimps win a free-kick.
Dale with the best chance of the game, he cuts in from the right and bends an effort just over. But Ripley gets fingers to it and Pompey have another corner.
Watts got in behind the Pompey ranks but Raggett again is able to get a touch to it and clears.
Scrambles in the box as Robertson’s ball in finds a Pompey shirt at the backpost but no one is there just to tap it in.
Raggett again the man in the middle is able to head the ball away and the visitors clear.
Claims for handball by Raggett in the box are waved away by the referee and the hosts have a corner.