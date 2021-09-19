Motherwell, Crawley, Burton, Swindon - where to spot Portsmouth's 2021 summer trialiists now

Some were successful in earning Fratton Park deals – with Kieron Freeman, Jayden Reid, Gassan Ahadme and Louis Thompson all offered extended stays.
Yet many were shown the door as the Blues head coach decided against calling on their services further.
We’ll never know exactly how many were asked to attend the club’s Roko training base given Pompey’s wish not to name them all.
But here’s 14 who came and went after being deemed not good enough.
1. Ryan Leak
The defender arrived on trial following two years in Spain, featuring three times in pre-season. Following the team's return from St George’s Park, the 23-year-old was released and joined Burton where he has appeared seven times for the Brewers this season.
Photo: Paul Collins
2. Sam Habergham
The former Braintree and Lincoln left-back reunited with Danny Cowley in the summer and appeared four times in pre-season for Pompey. However, after Conor Ogilvie was brought in the 29-year-old was released and is yet to find a club.
Photo: Paul Collins/Portsmouth News
3. Jake Hesketh
The former Southampton man played three times in pre-season and travelled with the squad to St. George's Park. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder was released following the camp and signed for National League side Eastleigh, where he has played six games but failed to score to date.
Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Corey Addai
Addai was released by Barnsley and played three times during pre-season. However the 23-year-old keeper was released following a failed medical and the signing of Gavin Gavin Bazunu, and soon signed for Dutch second tier side Esbjerg fB where he is yet to make an appearance.
Photo: Rogan Thomson