Nathan Thompson is bracing himself to come in for Fratton flak.

The right-back conceded he’s likely to be given an unwelcoming reception when he returns to Pompey with Peterborough on Saturday.

Thompson departed the Blues at the end of last season after making 78 appearances and scoring one goal.

Kenny Jackett’s side’s failure to reach the Championship meant the defender turned down a new deal and tried to find himself a club in the second tier.

With a move failing to come to fruition, however, Thompson joined League One rivals Peterborough on a free transfer in August.

Th ex-Swindon captain admits there’ll be no hiding place for him at PO4 – but he’s confident the boo boys won’t impact his performance.

Nathan Thompson in action for Peterborough. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Thompson told Peterborough Today: ‘I think you always hope for a good reception, but of course I am not sure.

‘I know their fans feel as though I snubbed them at the time when I left and they will certainly make their mind up on that and probably air it, but that’s football.

‘At Fratton Park, the stands are very close to the pitch so there is no hiding place.

‘But as I say, I am old enough and wise enough now to deal with that sort of flak I get, if there is any, and if selected just perform as well as I can.’