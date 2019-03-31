Nathan Thompson savoured Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy triumph and revealed: I’ve always dreamed of scoring at Wembley.

The right-back nodded home the Blues’ equaliser in today’s penalty shootout victory over Sunderland.

Nathan Thompson celebrates his goal in the Checkatrade Trophy final. Picture: Joe Pepler

Aidan McGeady gave the Black Cats the lead from a free-kick in the first half – after he was brought down by Thompson.

But the former Swindon man levelled when he met Gareth Evans’ cross at the back post in the 82nd minute to take the final to extra-time.

Jamal Lowe thought he’d grabbed Pompey the winner the 114th minute before McGeady’s second goal of the game four minutes later took the clash to penalties.

The Blues held their nerve, though, with Oli Hawkins netting the decisive spot-kick to crown Kenny Jackett’s men champions.

And Thompson toasted his first goal donning the star & crescent coming at the home of English football.

He said: ‘It’s a fantastic feeling – incredible.

‘It is what you dream of. To score at Wembley and pick up a trophy at Wembley in front of 85,000 fans is something we will certainly cherish.

‘I look back to the Bury game when Gaz Evans put a ball in. It’s a great ball in and you know the quality he has got.

‘I managed to time my run quite well and come onto it quite nicely.’