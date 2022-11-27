'Nearly sang a Westlife song... enjoyed the friction between regulars and newbies': Portsmouth fans react to FA Cup win over MK Dons
Pompey fans have been reacting to events at Fratton Park as a place in the FA Cup third round was booked against MK Dons.
Bishop wearing ear defenders is the purest thing.
@Jamesr02_
Congrats to former Pompey midfielder Gary O'Neil on becoming the permanent manager of Bournemouth, you fully deserve it mate for doing a good job. I guess this means he won't be Pompey manager anytime soon, but Cowley is doing a great job to be fair.
Most Popular
@HazzaTWood96
I nearly sang a Westlife song lol (after fans turned on phone torches).
@pompeyaj1
Imagine a midfield 3 of Mingi, Pack and Lowery #Pompey
@danieledmunds4
Thought of the day: If Ronan Curtis grew his barnet out he’d look like a prime Rod Stewart. #Pompey
@ltogfc
Weirdly enjoyed about 70 mins of #pompey today - partly because we saw 2 goals in the Fratton End. Mingi great in first half. Very much enjoyed laughing at friction between regulars and newbies and wondering how families got in with picnics when I’m searched for crisps packets.
@princessclairin
What a team, we could mix it up aggressively with the hardest of teams and then play great football as well @Pompey #125yearsoldnextApril
@mickquinn1089
At least Pompey won and we're through to the 3rd round of The FA Cup, that's the main thing and Raggett has had a massive improvement under Cowley in my opinion.
HazzaTWood96
All #Pompey fans getting horrific Yoshi memories with that Costa Rica goal.
@Sir_Coolerking
He plays for Pompey wearing 25, Running through the midfield all the time, He came on a free, to play by the sea, AND HE GOES BY THE NAME OF JAY MINGI #Pompey
@Frattonegg