Bishop wearing ear defenders is the purest thing.

@Jamesr02_

Congrats to former Pompey midfielder Gary O'Neil on becoming the permanent manager of Bournemouth, you fully deserve it mate for doing a good job. I guess this means he won't be Pompey manager anytime soon, but Cowley is doing a great job to be fair.

@HazzaTWood96

I nearly sang a Westlife song lol (after fans turned on phone torches).

@pompeyaj1

Imagine a midfield 3 of Mingi, Pack and Lowery #Pompey

Fans have been reacting to the 3-2 FA Cup win over MK Dons.

@danieledmunds4

Thought of the day: If Ronan Curtis grew his barnet out he’d look like a prime Rod Stewart. #Pompey

@ltogfc

Weirdly enjoyed about 70 mins of #pompey today - partly because we saw 2 goals in the Fratton End. Mingi great in first half. Very much enjoyed laughing at friction between regulars and newbies and wondering how families got in with picnics when I’m searched for crisps packets.

@princessclairin

What a team, we could mix it up aggressively with the hardest of teams and then play great football as well @Pompey #125yearsoldnextApril

@mickquinn1089

At least Pompey won and we're through to the 3rd round of The FA Cup, that's the main thing and Raggett has had a massive improvement under Cowley in my opinion.

HazzaTWood96

All #Pompey fans getting horrific Yoshi memories with that Costa Rica goal.

@Sir_Coolerking

He plays for Pompey wearing 25, Running through the midfield all the time, He came on a free, to play by the sea, AND HE GOES BY THE NAME OF JAY MINGI #Pompey