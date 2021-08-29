And it seems the Fratton faithful are all in agreement where the Blues need to act before Tuesday's deadline in the wake of the Latics loss.

Pompey were breached for the first time in five league matches this season, with Callum Lang's late strike completing a 1-0 triumph for Wigan at the DW Stadium.

But it's not in defence where the Blues faithful seem to think head coach Danny Cowley must strengthen before the window slams shut early next week.

Instead, having now gone more than 250 minutes in the league without netting, it's in attacking where the fans are calling to strengthen.

And supporters are in agreement Cowley needs to act to bolster his attacking options. Here's what supporters had to say on Twitter after the defeat at Wigan:

@MarkRoser9: First defeat in five and first goal let in in five - we would of took that. For an hour today we played well, looked solid, but same old story and has been for few seasons, really, we don't take chances. Gassan is untried at this level, Hirst isn't the answer and Marquis?? Need a striker [email protected]: We're starting to see how good we really are. Put that one down to a reality check, forget it and go forward with lessons learnt. Onwards. [email protected]: Defended well most of the game, controlled possession in midfield and this is 100 per cent on the front 3 three. Curtis and Harness very wasteful and Marquis completely ineffective as always. Really need a couple to come in before Tuesday to score some goals

@NickLander8: Let's not just go through the motions again this season, we need more fire power if we are serious about getting out of this [email protected]: Strange behaviour, best start we have had in the league for 33 years and as soon as we lose people start getting on their [email protected]: Need someone in who knows where the goal is. Just not good enough in front of goal... Its [email protected]: Do wonder if it’d be better to play Harness as a no.9 and sign a left footed winger to cut in from the right. Sometimes feel like having Marquis, Gassan, Hirst, Reid and Harrison is like having five blunt knives instead of two sharp [email protected]_ARTDirector: A couple of decent results against bottom draw sides has pulled the wool over our eyes. The strikers we have just aren't up to it. Marquis, Hirst nor Harrison fill me with any confidence whenever we go into a game with them leading the line.