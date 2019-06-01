Pompey fans have been having their say on news the Blues are targeting up to four 'quality' signings to boost their existing squad.

Manager Kenny Jackett is keen to add to the strength and depth he already has at his disposal as he plots another promotion-pushing campaign next season.

Four is the figure he believes is needed to take the Blues to the next level.

Meanwhile, there is leeway for that number to rise if a key member of Jackett's squad departs.

Pompey have yet to delve into the transfer market as work continues to go on behind the scenes over potential deals.

Until they do, though, Blues fans have been contacting The News to give their opinions on the business Jackett needs to do to help Pompey go one step further than last season.

Tom Andrews: Need more than 4. Pitman is seen as number 10 now so we have one striker so Jackett wants 3 strikers so there is 2 players there. Personally think you need 4 different strikers.

Right back for Thompson. central defender for departing Clarke and another as Whatmough, albeit class, is injured. That's 5. Jackett wants natural number 10, that's 6. Then Obviously we need another winger that's 7.

Russ Wakefield: Need a better replacement in midfield (Close) where our biggest issue is need a player who is strong, can tackle, head a ball, take control of games, and push forward at pace. PUP

Dave Birch: Not Close’s greatest fan, but remember someone posted a little while ago maybe play Close in a number 10 role if Pitman doesn’t stay. he managed to score a few goals this season!

Barrie Jenkins: Midfield is a huge must fix, it’s simply not good enough, we simply get slaughtered because of it.

Karl Westlake: Interesting to see where Kenny and the club look. quality has its limits if the player costs 100.000, is not wanted by his parent club and comes from league 2 or lower. time to back up the spoken ambition and acquire from the Championship with experience.

Tim Poynton: Can we please take Thompson out of the equation, he's not committed to us, he's waiting for another bus to come along.

Rob Emery: I like Thompson, but we shouldn't be held to ransome, he should be given an ultimatum & a date he should sign by.

Michael Stephenson: My concern is that - apart from Ben Thompson - none of the players brought in last season really did the business.

Okay, Ronan Curtis started off well but his form dropped off considerably near the end. Who was at fault there? Do we have a decent scouting system these days? KJ has to support his players, I understand that, but it doesn't go down well on the terraces when we often see a different picture.

Tom Haustead: we brought in Curtis, MacGillivray, Brown and Naylor last summer.

That’s nearly half a team and all were successes.

Yes Curtis went off the boil but he hasn’t had a rest in a long time and is only young so will improve and will also be fresh for next season.

We went from 8th the season before to coming into the final week of this season still with an outside chance at the title.

How did we make that improvement if none of the signings were a success?