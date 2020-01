Click through the gallery to see chief sports writer Neil Allen’s Blues ratings...

1. Craig MacGillivray - 7 Vital first-half penalty save Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

2. Haji Mnoga (replaced by Steve Seddon 63min) - 7 Very promising display at right-back Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548 Buy a Photo

3. Paul Downing - 6 Understandably rusty and so uncertain at times Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSportsImage Freelance Buy a Photo

4. Sean Raggett - 6 Caught out on occasions Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

View more