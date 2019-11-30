Pompey celebrate Brett Pitman's late winner

Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings: who shone in the FA Cup win over Altrincham?

Ben Close was named The News’ man of the match in Pompey's 2-1 defeat of Altrincham in the FA Cup second round. 

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated Kenny Jackett’s troops… 

1. Craig MacGillivray - 7

When asked, dealt well with threats
2. Brandon Haunstrup - 7

Looking comfortable in on-going role
3. Oliver Hawkins - 6

Not his finest centre-half display
4. Christian Burgess - 6

Poor misjudgement gave away late pen
