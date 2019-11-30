Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings: who shone in the FA Cup win over Altrincham? Ben Close was named The News’ man of the match in Pompey's 2-1 defeat of Altrincham in the FA Cup second round. Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated Kenny Jackett’s troops… 1. Craig MacGillivray - 7 When asked, dealt well with threats Daniel Chesterton/PinPep Daniel Chesterton Buy a Photo 2. Brandon Haunstrup - 7 Looking comfortable in on-going role Daniel Chesterton/PinPep Daniel Chesterton Buy a Photo 3. Oliver Hawkins - 6 Not his finest centre-half display PinPep Media / Joe Pepler Freelance Buy a Photo 4. Christian Burgess - 6 Poor misjudgement gave away late pen Daniel Chesterton/PinPep Daniel Chesterton Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4