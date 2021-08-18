Never had a run like this - ex-Manchester United, Fulham and Millwall man on outstanding impact to lift Portsmouth to League One summit after Luton Town arrival

Pompey celebrate Ryan Tunnicliffe's third-minute winner. Picture: Jason Brown

And the in-form Blues midfielder refused to downplay the significance of reaching the third-tier summit at this formative stage of the season, after a hard-earned 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town.

Tunnicliffe’s maiden goal for his new club did the damage, and means he’s now been involved in every league effort Danny Cowley’s side have scored after three assists.

The 28-year-old has quickly become a driving force for Pompey with an all-action approach which has endeared him to supporters.

Tunnicliffe said: ‘It’s going well at the moment, long may it continue.

‘It (goals and assists) is something I’ve been trying to improve in my game over the years.

‘I’m 28 now and in my prime in terms of experience and athletically.

‘If I can keep contributing like that, it will be good for the boys and help us to keep putting points on the board.

‘I’ve never had a run like this - I think two in a row at Luton was the best run I’ve had!

‘The goal took a nick, but I’ve had a good start and worked hard so maybe I’ve earned that luck. I’m not going to complain!’

A third league victory on the spin means Pompey and Burton Albion are the only League One sides with 100 per cent records at this early stage of the campaign.

Cowley’s men have picked up those successes without conceding a goal, a stat they had to work hard to maintain through stoppage time against Steve Cotterill’s side which eventually stretched to 11 minutes.

There’s still a monumental distance to travel, with some of the division’s other big hitters struggling to find their feet at present.

But Tunnicliffe isn’t talking down the momentum Pompey have already gathered - and what that is doing for the team’s confidence.

He added: ‘It’s a great start.

‘If you’d asked before we would have said we’d be aiming to win our first three games.

‘When you’re top of the league it doesn’t matter when it is, it’s a good feeling.

‘If give us momentum and teams will know we’re a good team when we come into a game.

‘Money doesn’t solve all problems. It theoretically helps and you can attract better players, but a club of this size is a big club regardless of budget.

‘You could see that with the atmosphere and 15,000 fans here on a Tuesday night.