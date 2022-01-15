New loan arrival Hayden Carter is named on Pompey's bench for today's encounter with MK Dons. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

However, the Blackburn defender must be content with a place on the bench following his official unveiling this afternoon

Carter trained with the Blues yesterday, but Cowley sticks with the back three which have registered five successive League One clean sheets.

That means Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett and Connor Ogilvie forming the defence, with Mahlon Romeo and Reeco Hackett operating as wing-backs.

Elsewhere, Shaun Williams is back in the side having been rested from the two recent Papa John’s Trophy fixtures.

And once again George Hirst is preferred in attack to John Marquis, who is among the substitutes.

With Miguel Azeez having returned to Arsenal, along with the departures of Gassan Ahadme (Buton) and Paul Downing (Rochdale) there is space on the bench.

However, there’s no room in the 18-man squad for Ryan Tunnicliffe, following his comeback from injury at Cambridge United on Tuesday evening.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hackett, Williams, Morrell, Harness, Curtis, Hirst.

Subs: Bass, Robertson, Marquis, Carter, Thompson, Jacobs, Brown.

