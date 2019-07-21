Marcus Harness can develop his fire power at Pompey.

And Kenny Jackett believes Jamal Lowe can show the new boy the path to take when it comes to adding more end product.

Harness made his Blues bow with a second-half substitute’s appearance in the 1-0 win at Stevenage.

The 23-year-old arrived from Burton Albion on Thursday after six goals and seven assists last season.

The majority of those arrived over the second half of the campaign as he began to pick up regular starts for the Brewers.

Jackett sees no reason why the winger can’t improve his return this season - and pointed to how the man he could succeed in Lowe has increased his goal threat in his time at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘Marcus came in Thursday, trained on Friday and got 25 minutes.

‘He can play any of the three positions behind the striker and brings good pace, close control and as we saw against Sheffield United on Tuesday night good shooting ability.

‘I do feel he’s a player on the up who will increase our options in those flair positions behind the striker.

‘He brings us good options and is now our player. He can beat people and we want different types of players in those high-energy positions.

‘He had his breakthrough year last season. He didn’t get much football last season and didn’t get much football in the Championship.

‘Marcus has a low centre of gravity, can go past football and can play a variety of positions.

‘He can improve and Jamal’s a good example of that. That first season he got into good positions but was there enough goals? Was there enough finishes?

‘When that starts to come you’ve got a proper player.’

The deal was quickly tied up for Harness, and although the player is one Pompey have tracked for some time Jackett himself was surprised how quickly the move was concluded.

He added: ‘We’ve been interested for a little while and followed his progress.

‘But it happened very, very quickly as do some of the best transfers.

‘He’s someone we followed who played in our league last season, so he’s no stranger to us.’