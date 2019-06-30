The transfer activity is hotting up with League One with new boys Tranmere delivering an explosion of signings.
It’s been a busy week at Fratton Park with the arrivals of Ryan Williams and Sean Raggett taking the summer arrivals to five new faces.
But that’s nothing compared to the action up at Prenton Park with Micky Mellon bringing in six new players this week.
Striker Stefan Payne and midfielder Darren Potter capped a frenetic week for the Birkenhead outfit when their arrivals were sealed on Friday.
Winger Kieron Morris and defensive trio Sid Nelson, George Ray and Callum Woods were the other players to put pen to paper on deals.
There was a blow for troubled League One new boys Bury as key player Jay O’Shea agreed a move to Robbie Fowler’s Brisbane Roar.
Charlton made an impressive swoop for Pompey targets Chuks Aneke and Tom Lockyer after their promotion to the Championship.
It was a busy week for Rotherham as highly-regarded defender Will Vaulks joined Cardiff.
Coming the other way at the New York Stadium was Pompey target Freddie Ladapo who joined from Plymouth, as well as French winger Julien Lamy.
Walsall made a couple of signings as young Fulham striker Elijah Adebayo and midfielder James Hardy arrived from AFC Fylde.
Notable League One signings this week
Stefan Payne (Bristol Rovers - Tranmere) Free
Jay O'Shea (Bury - Brisbane Roar) Free
Darren Potter [Rotherham - Tranmere Free
Joe Edwards (Walsall - Plymouth) Free
Julien Lamy (Unattached - Rotherham) Free
Joe Morrell (Bristol City - Lincoln) Loan
Curtis Nelson (Oxford - Cardiff) Free
Will Vaulks (Rotherham - Cardiff) £2.1m
Kieron Morris (Walsall - Tranmere) Free
Sid Nelson (Millwall - Tranmere) Free
Mikael Ndjoli (Bournemouth - Gillingham) Loan
Richard Nartey (Chelsea - Burton) Loan
Calum Woods (Bradford - Tranmere) Free
Mark Cullen (Blackpool - Port Vale) Free
Elijah Adebayo (Fulham - Walsall) Free
Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth - Rotherham) £500,000
Tom Aldred (Bury - Brisbane Roar) Free
Aaron Amadi-Holloway [Shrewsbury - Brisbane Roar] Undisclosed
Ousseynou Cisse (MK Dons - Gillingham) Free
James Hardy (AFC Fylde - Walsall) Free
Aaron Pierre (Northampton - Shrewsbury) Undisclosed
George Ray (Crewe - Tranmere) Free
Sammy Ameobi (Bolton - Nottingham Forest) Free
