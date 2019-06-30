Have your say

The transfer activity is hotting up with League One with new boys Tranmere delivering an explosion of signings.

It’s been a busy week at Fratton Park with the arrivals of Ryan Williams and Sean Raggett taking the summer arrivals to five new faces.

But that’s nothing compared to the action up at Prenton Park with Micky Mellon bringing in six new players this week.

Striker Stefan Payne and midfielder Darren Potter capped a frenetic week for the Birkenhead outfit when their arrivals were sealed on Friday.

Winger Kieron Morris and defensive trio Sid Nelson, George Ray and Callum Woods were the other players to put pen to paper on deals.

There was a blow for troubled League One new boys Bury as key player Jay O’Shea agreed a move to Robbie Fowler’s Brisbane Roar.

Jay O'Shea has left Bury for Brisbane Roar. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Charlton made an impressive swoop for Pompey targets Chuks Aneke and Tom Lockyer after their promotion to the Championship.

It was a busy week for Rotherham as highly-regarded defender Will Vaulks joined Cardiff.

Coming the other way at the New York Stadium was Pompey target Freddie Ladapo who joined from Plymouth, as well as French winger Julien Lamy.

Walsall made a couple of signings as young Fulham striker Elijah Adebayo and midfielder James Hardy arrived from AFC Fylde.



Notable League One signings this week

Stefan Payne (Bristol Rovers - Tranmere) Free

Jay O'Shea (Bury - Brisbane Roar) Free

Darren Potter [Rotherham - Tranmere Free

Joe Edwards (Walsall - Plymouth) Free

Julien Lamy (Unattached - Rotherham) Free

Joe Morrell (Bristol City - Lincoln) Loan

Curtis Nelson (Oxford - Cardiff) Free

Will Vaulks (Rotherham - Cardiff) £2.1m

Kieron Morris (Walsall - Tranmere) Free

Sid Nelson (Millwall - Tranmere) Free

Mikael Ndjoli (Bournemouth - Gillingham) Loan

Richard Nartey (Chelsea - Burton) Loan

Calum Woods (Bradford - Tranmere) Free

Mark Cullen (Blackpool - Port Vale) Free

Elijah Adebayo (Fulham - Walsall) Free

Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth - Rotherham) £500,000

Tom Aldred (Bury - Brisbane Roar) Free

Aaron Amadi-Holloway [Shrewsbury - Brisbane Roar] Undisclosed

Ousseynou Cisse (MK Dons - Gillingham) Free

James Hardy (AFC Fylde - Walsall) Free

Aaron Pierre (Northampton - Shrewsbury) Undisclosed

George Ray (Crewe - Tranmere) Free

Sammy Ameobi (Bolton - Nottingham Forest) Free

