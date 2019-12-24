Kenny Jackett has revealed the operation to resolve Bryn Morris’ ongoing injury problem has not worked.

The midfielder travelled to Munich in October to undergo surgery to the stomach area, a procedure designed to finally end his long-term first-team absence.

Bryn Morris' injury frustration continues, with no scheduled return to Pompey training. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, according to Pompey’s boss, the 23-year-old is still not pencilled in for a training return.

Morris is presently involved in a strengthening programme on his problematic stomach area, yet continues to feel pain.

And Jackett admitted there is still no sign of a return for the unfortunate former England youth international.

He said: ‘There has not really been a lot of progress for Bryn.

‘He is not yet training. After his operation he has been on a strengthening programme for his stomach area, but is still feeling it.

‘It doesn’t appear the operation has worked, there still seem to be problems in the stomach area.

‘Whether a combination of the operation and strengthening programme will work in the long term, I don't know.

‘How is he doing? Is he back to training soon? It doesn’t seem it, he still has pain and problems in the abdomen area.

‘He must persevere, keep strengthening and rest, that’s all he can do. There are no plans to put him into training in the immediate future.’

Morris, who arrived in January 2019, has been restricted to just eight games and one goal.

He was among six recruits during that transfer window – and one of two signed permanently by Jackett.

When asked about whether a new central midfielder was now on his shopping list as a result, Pompey’s boss was keeping his cards close to his chest.

He added: ‘We’ll see about signing another central midfielder.

‘I would class Gareth Evans as an attacking midfield player and can play that role. The three we have in Tom Naylor, Ben Close and Andy Cannor are our most natural players in terms of midfield.

‘Anton did a pretty good job there when he played, and we won the games, but he is currently at left-back and played well Saturday.’