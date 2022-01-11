The League One sell-out fixture against the U’s at Fratton Park was originally scheduled for Boxing Day.

However, the game was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Blues camp, which also caused the cancelation of matches against AFC Wimbledon, Plymouth and Exeter.

Yet, with Pompey now reporting a clean bill of health, the game will now go ahead on Tuesday, March 1 (7.45pm kick-off).

The Blues will now have to play nine games in a six-week period between February 5 and March 12, with fixtures now piling up following the enforced 23-day winter break.

Pompey’s trip to Wimbledon has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 18.

But new dates are still to be found for Plymouth, Wigan (cancelled because of the Latics’ FA Cup involvement last weekend), and the Blues’ Hampshire Senior Cup tie against AFC Stoneham.

Danny Cowley’s men also travel to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, February 5, for what promises to be a busy few months of football for the south coast outfit.

