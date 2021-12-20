Pompey's trip to Exeter in the second round of the EFL Trophy, which they won in 2019, has been rescheduled.

Pompey’s postponed Papa John’s Trophy clash against League Two side has yet again been rearranged, this time to Friday, January 7 as the Blues look to reach the third round of the competition.

The fixture has already been rescheduled twice with the original contest set to take place on Tuesday, November 30 before a controversial FA Cup replay between the Grecians and Bradford City had to be replayed on the same day.

The game was then moved to Tuesday, December 21 but due to recent Covid-19 outbreaks in either squads the game was called off on Monday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters who have purchased a ticket for the second round game will still have their tickets validated for the match which kicks-off at 7.30pm.

A new date has been confirmed with the winner set to take on Cambridge United in the third round.

With most third round ties set to take place on the week beginning Monday, January 3, there has been no confirmation as to when the winners of the rearranged clash will travel to the Abbey Stadium.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron