New date set for Portsmouth’s postponed Papa John’s Trophy tie against Exeter City
Danny Cowley’s men will now travel to St James Park to face Exeter City in the new year.
Pompey’s postponed Papa John’s Trophy clash against League Two side has yet again been rearranged, this time to Friday, January 7 as the Blues look to reach the third round of the competition.
The fixture has already been rescheduled twice with the original contest set to take place on Tuesday, November 30 before a controversial FA Cup replay between the Grecians and Bradford City had to be replayed on the same day.
The game was then moved to Tuesday, December 21 but due to recent Covid-19 outbreaks in either squads the game was called off on Monday.
Supporters who have purchased a ticket for the second round game will still have their tickets validated for the match which kicks-off at 7.30pm.
A new date has been confirmed with the winner set to take on Cambridge United in the third round.
With most third round ties set to take place on the week beginning Monday, January 3, there has been no confirmation as to when the winners of the rearranged clash will travel to the Abbey Stadium.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.