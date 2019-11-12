New documentary focused on the Portsmouth v Southampton south coast derby to be released soon

Popular football documentary makers Copa90 are giving the south coast derby the full treatment as part of their Derby Days series.

The south coast derby involving Portsmouth and arch-rivals Southampton is to be the subject of an exciting new documentary.

Football media outlet Copa90 are famed for their Derby Days series, which has placed fiery derbies such as last season’s Boca Juniors v River Plate SuperClasico under the spotlight.

The series has covered some of the biggest matches in the world, and the recent Carabao Cup clash between Southampton and Portsmouth is the latest to be featured.

Unfortunately, the match ended in a 4-0 defeat for Pompey, yet luckily for the Fratton Park faithful the series tends to focus more on fan culture and the history of the derby.

The documentary will confirm to a wider audience something that is already well-known on the south coast – these two teams don’t like each other very much.

The release date for the film is Sunday, November 17, and it will be free to watch on Copa90’s YouTube channel.