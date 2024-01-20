New formation and three changes as Portsmouth boss overhauls out-of-form League One leaders
John Mousinho has ripped up his playing system - and his team - in pursuit of a return to winning ways.
Following successive defeats, the Blues' head coach has made three changes for the trip to Fleetwood.
He has also unveiled a back three, with Ryley Towler joining regulars Conor Shaughnessy and Sean Raggett in defence.
It represents Towler’s first start since the opening day of the season at Bristol Rovers, with Tom Lowery and Terry Devlin also handed recalls.
Dropping to the bench are Jack Sparkes and Christian Saydee, while Joe Rafferty isn’t included in a squad which has Koby Mottoh as 19th man.
It appears Abu Kamara and Paddy Lane will operate as the wing-backs, with Lowery and Devlin bolstering the centre of midfield.
Meanwhile, Connor Ogilvie returns to the bench following injury.
Pompey: Norris, Shaughnessy, Raggett, Towler, Kamara, Lane, Pack, Morrell, Lowery, Devlin, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Ogilvie, Sparkes, Whyte, Martin, Scully, Saydee.